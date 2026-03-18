Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

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Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $836.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $804,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,438.50. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,607 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Docusign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upbeat guidance — DocuSign reported $1.01 adjusted EPS vs. $0.95 est. and $836.9M revenue (7.8% YoY); guidance and commentary around Intelligent Agreement Management were constructive for growth expectations. Press Release

Q4 results beat and upbeat guidance — DocuSign reported $1.01 adjusted EPS vs. $0.95 est. and $836.9M revenue (7.8% YoY); guidance and commentary around Intelligent Agreement Management were constructive for growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: $2.0 billion boost to share repurchase program — management expanded the buyback, a direct capital?return lever that reduces share count and supports EPS. Press Release

$2.0 billion boost to share repurchase program — management expanded the buyback, a direct capital?return lever that reduces share count and supports EPS. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum and IAM strategy — DocuSign is pushing IAM and AI partnerships, targeting ~18% IAM ARR share for FY27, which supports upsell, enterprise integration and longer customer lifetime value. Seeking Alpha — IAM/AI

Product/AI momentum and IAM strategy — DocuSign is pushing IAM and AI partnerships, targeting ~18% IAM ARR share for FY27, which supports upsell, enterprise integration and longer customer lifetime value. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $70 price target, signaling material upside from current levels and giving investors third?party validation of the recovery case. Benzinga — BTIG

Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $70 price target, signaling material upside from current levels and giving investors third?party validation of the recovery case. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcript available — management’s earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on billings, margins and the path to higher pro?forma operating margins (helps model refinement but not an immediate catalyst). Earnings Transcript

Investor materials and transcript available — management’s earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on billings, margins and the path to higher pro?forma operating margins (helps model refinement but not an immediate catalyst). Neutral Sentiment: Board/Governance update — appointment of an AI?focused independent director is a governance positive but is a longer?term signal rather than a near?term stock driver. Yahoo — Board/ Bull Case

Board/Governance update — appointment of an AI?focused independent director is a governance positive but is a longer?term signal rather than a near?term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and growth skepticism — some analysts trimmed fair?value estimates and caution that competition, pricing tests and slowing growth could limit upside, keeping multiples under pressure. Yahoo — Valuation

Valuation and growth skepticism — some analysts trimmed fair?value estimates and caution that competition, pricing tests and slowing growth could limit upside, keeping multiples under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish risk calls — commentary warning of downside risk after recent declines highlights that sentiment and momentum can still drive volatility despite the beat. Invezz — Bearish Risk

About Docusign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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