Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$520.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.59. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.