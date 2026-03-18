Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

GLUE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $455,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $410,743.30. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,400.32. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $693,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.