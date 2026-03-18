MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 319,810 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 269,010 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

MGM China Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. MGM China has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.20.

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MGM China Company Profile

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MGM China Holdings Limited operates as an integrated resort developer, owner and operator in the Macau Special Administrative Region. A subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, the company develops and manages large-scale casino hotel properties that combine gaming facilities with entertainment, dining, retail and convention amenities. MGM China’s flagship properties include MGM Macau—launched in 2007 on the Macau Peninsula—and the more recent MGM Cotai, which opened in February 2018 on the Cotai Strip, offering expanded gaming floors, signature luxury accommodations and bespoke entertainment venues.

The company’s core business activities center on gaming operations, hotel management and ancillary services such as food and beverage, retail concessions, convention and exhibition space, and live performance and entertainment production.

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