What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for STKS Q3 Earnings?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

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ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.28 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 460.16% and a negative net margin of 11.45%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,286,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about ONE Group Hospitality

Here are the key news stories impacting ONE Group Hospitality this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly update: The company reported traffic recovery and said Benihana support is helping margins — a near?term operational positive that supports revenue and margin improvement. The ONE Group Hospitality Sees Traffic Recovery

Quarterly update: The company reported traffic recovery and said Benihana support is helping margins — a near?term operational positive that supports revenue and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised some near?term estimates: the firm increased Q1 2026 and improved its Q3 2026 EPS outlook (Q1 to $0.14, Q3 to ($0.07) from a larger loss), signaling improving operating expectations for specific quarters.

Sidoti raised some near?term estimates: the firm increased Q1 2026 and improved its Q3 2026 EPS outlook (Q1 to $0.14, Q3 to ($0.07) from a larger loss), signaling improving operating expectations for specific quarters. Positive Sentiment: Investor access: Management will present at Sidoti’s Small?Cap Virtual Investor Conference on March 19 — provides a forum for updated guidance and management color that could catalyze investor interest. Company to Present at Sidoti Conference

Investor access: Management will present at Sidoti’s Small?Cap Virtual Investor Conference on March 19 — provides a forum for updated guidance and management color that could catalyze investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Noble Financial published multi?quarter and FY2027 estimates (including a FY2027 projection of $0.70), showing a mix of cautious near?term numbers and a more optimistic longer?term view — useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Noble Financial published multi?quarter and FY2027 estimates (including a FY2027 projection of $0.70), showing a mix of cautious near?term numbers and a more optimistic longer?term view — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its Q4 2026 estimate sharply (to $0.27 from $0.52) and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 projections — these downward revisions lower near?term earnings expectations and likely pressured the stock.

Sidoti cut its Q4 2026 estimate sharply (to $0.27 from $0.52) and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 projections — these downward revisions lower near?term earnings expectations and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Noble and Sidoti lowered several near?term quarterly estimates (Q2/Q4 and FY2026 reductions reported by both firms). Multiple small cuts across quarters suggest analysts see slower recovery or margin pressure than previously modeled.

About ONE Group Hospitality

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ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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