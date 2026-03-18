Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PONY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA started coverage on Pony AI in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure began coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pony AI

Pony AI Trading Down 3.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PONY. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pony AI by 704.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pony AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Pony AI stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 6.24. Pony AI has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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