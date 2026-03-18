Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FITBP opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $25.50.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

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Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operating through its banking subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad array of banking, lending, and wealth management services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its core offerings include deposit products, home and auto financing, credit cards, and treasury management solutions, complemented by insurance, investment advisory and trust services.

Founded in 1858 with the merger of Third National Bank and Fifth National Bank, Fifth Third has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast.

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