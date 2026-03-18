Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

NYSE:SAR opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.