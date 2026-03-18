Danske Bank A S Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,941,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $807.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $904.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
More The Goldman Sachs Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman doubled down on a very bullish S&P 500 call (S&P 7,600 by end-2026), reinforcing its role as a market-leading research shop and supporting potential advisory/trading flows if the call gains investor traction. Goldman Sachs doubles down on bold S&P 500 forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Asset Management is targeting a $13B raise for a junior-debt fund, signaling fee-income growth in AM that can help diversify revenue away from cyclical IB trading. Goldman Sachs AM Targets $13 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is among banks advising Reliance on the Jio IPO — a large potential mandate that could generate significant underwriting and advisory fees if the deal proceeds. Reliance said to work with six banks for Jio’s upcoming IPO
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research is promoting energy picks with double-digit upside and dividends — favorable for trading commissions and asset-management inflows into energy strategies amid the oil shock. Goldman Sachs Top Energy Picks
- Neutral Sentiment: GS is aggressively expanding private credit (targeting a ~$300B portfolio by 2029) — a major growth opportunity for fee and interest income but one that increases balance-sheet credit exposure. Goldman’s Expansion in Private Credit
- Neutral Sentiment: Nomura hired ex-Goldman Connolly to boost derivatives sales — a modest talent loss but not material to Goldman’s overall scale; watch for any compounding talent departures. Nomura Hires Ex-Goldman’s Connolly
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman reports and market data show hedge funds are aggressively shorting financials — a headwind for GS equity performance and sentiment in the near term. Hedge funds ‘aggressively’ short financial stocks
- Negative Sentiment: An ex-Goldman CEO warned about private-credit risks possibly becoming the next financial stress point — a reputational and risk-management flag given GS’s private-credit build-out. Ex-Goldman CEO Sounds Alarm on Private Credit
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own research warns the Middle East shock is concentrating pain in refined fuels (diesel, jet fuel) and rising fuel-oil prices and crack spreads lift inflation/PCE forecasts — macro pressure that can hurt risk assets and trading volatility patterns. Diesel Above $5 For The First Time Since 2022 Global Fuel Oil Prices Surge
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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