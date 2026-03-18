Danske Bank A S Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,941,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $807.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $904.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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