Danske Bank A S Invests $98.51 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,786 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

C stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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