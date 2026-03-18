Danske Bank A S Buys Shares of 1,493,597 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,493,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $681,475.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,484,730.92. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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