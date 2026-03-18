Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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