First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 1,806 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched “Visa Agentic Ready,” a program to let banks test AI agents making payments on customers’ behalf; the first phase in Europe has 21 issuing partners (e.g., Barclays, HSBC UK), which could accelerate product adoption and new transaction flows. Visa Launches Agentic Ready Program to Help Banks Test AI Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Visa agreed to acquire Prisma Medios de Pago and Newpay in Argentina, expanding local card processing and infrastructure in Latin America — a region with above?trend digital payments growth that can lift volumes and margins over time. Visa’s Argentina Deals Expand Processing Reach And Undervaluation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Tokenization momentum continues: Visa reports a large and growing token footprint (billions of tokens), supporting secure digital credentials and recurring revenue as commerce shifts away from physical cards. This underpins longer-term revenue resilience. Visa’s Token Strategy: A Quiet Shift Powering Future Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing AI investments for fraud protection and digital payments (highlighted by management at industry forums) reinforce operational efficiency and lower losses, which can support margins and investor confidence. Visa (V) Integrates AI for Fraud Protection and Digital Payments
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst/think?piece writeups reiterate Visa’s long-term merits (market position, cashflows), which may support investor conviction but are not immediate catalysts. Why Visa (V) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk in the UK remains material: London’s Court of Appeal has allowed Mastercard and Visa to challenge a prior tribunal ruling that their default merchant interchange fees breached competition law — litigation could lead to fines, business model changes or merchant fee pressure in Europe. Mastercard, Visa can appeal UK ruling that merchant fees breach antitrust law
- Negative Sentiment: Broader political push in Europe for domestic alternatives to Visa/Mastercard (reported in the FT) signals potential regulatory or market-share headwinds over time if policymakers favor local schemes. School IB business management class: European alternatives to Visa and Mastercard ‘urgently’ needed, says banking chief
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE:V opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.65 and its 200 day moving average is $335.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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