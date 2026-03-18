Second Line Capital LLC Acquires 2,430 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Second Line Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $451,642,000. DJE Kapital AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,037,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,890,000 after buying an additional 113,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,164,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $255,540,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day moving average of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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