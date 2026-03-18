Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.