KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Acquires Shares of 8,975 JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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