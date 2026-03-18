Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2346 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 364.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Pearson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.5%

Pearson stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.