ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$867.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.21. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99.
About ECN Capital
Further Reading
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