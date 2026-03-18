ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$867.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.21. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99.

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About ECN Capital

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Further Reading

With managed assets of US$7.6 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American-based banks, institutional investors, insurance company, pension plan, bank and credit union partners (collectively, its ” Partners “). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (floorplan and rental) loans. Its Partners are seeking high-quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities.

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