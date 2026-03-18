Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: Chart work suggests QQQ is approaching a key trendline that traders view as a buying opportunity, supporting near-term upside. Bullish Returns for QQQ as ETF Nears Key Trendline
- Positive Sentiment: AI thematic flows: Analysts and ETF guides are pointing investors to ETFs for AI exposure, which tends to benefit QQQ because of its heavy weighting in large-cap tech names. Use These ETFs for Buy-Worthy AI Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Relative resilience in growth: Commentary highlights QQQ among large-cap growth ETFs that have held up better than the broader S&P 500 during the recent pullback, attracting buyers looking for growth exposure. While the S&P 500 Sells Off These 2 Growth ETFs Are Still Worth Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-specific rallies (neocloud): Strong performance in cloud/AI infrastructure names has lifted pockets of the Nasdaq, providing positive carry to QQQ’s constituents. Neocloud Stocks Skyrocket: Why IREN, CoreWeave, and MARA Holdings Are Rallying
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-market updates showed modest gains ahead of the session, reflecting incremental buying rather than a single catalyst. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3-17-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF comparisons and fund flows commentary (VOO vs QQQ, VONG vs QQQ) are prompting some reallocation debates among investors, which can create incremental trading volume but not necessarily a directional driver. VOO or QQQ: Investor Says One ETF Looks Far More Attractive for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Coverage of the U.S.-Iran conflict and analyses of its implications for semiconductors raise concerns about supply disruptions and risk-off moves that could hurt tech-heavy QQQ. U.S.-Iran War: Hidden Risks For Semiconductors
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/volatility risks: Articles highlighting war-driven market behavior, rising VIX and rotation into value/defensives signal that a risk-off turn could pressure QQQ if investors flee growth. The War Timeline: Scenarios To Structure Your Portfolio
- Negative Sentiment: Policy and economic risk: Commentary on tariffs, private credit stress and recession risks could weigh on growth sentiment and reduce appetite for high-multiple tech exposure in QQQ. The Trump Administration’s Pivot To Section 301 Tariffs Could Sow Market Turmoil
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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