Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.31 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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