Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

3/11/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $706.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $530.00 to $605.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $706.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $780.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $662.00 to $713.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/24/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was given a new $665.00 price target by Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/22/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/12/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was given a new $680.00 price target by KeyCorp.

1/23/2026 – Casey’s General Stores had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $662.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by Northcoast Research from “buy” to “neutral”.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,391.98. The trade was a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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