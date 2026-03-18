42,444 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX Bought by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,911,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

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