Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,513 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after purchasing an additional 421,923 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,234,000 after purchasing an additional 356,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 291,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 286,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 670,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 225,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.