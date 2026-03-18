Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.06 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 175,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $293.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,005 shares of company stock worth $910,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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