Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Gaxos.ai had a negative net margin of 549.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Gaxos.ai Stock Performance

NASDAQ GXAI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Gaxos.ai has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaxos.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gaxos.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaxos.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GXAI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaxos.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gaxos.ai to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaxos.ai presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Gaxos.ai

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Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

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