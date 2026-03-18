21,525 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Bought by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Transce3nd LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

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