Titan America SA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TTAM)

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.
Titan America Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of NYSE:TTAM opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Titan America has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Titan America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $405.66 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAM
Titan America Company Profile
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).
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