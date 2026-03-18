Titan America SA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TTAM)

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Titan America Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TTAM opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Titan America has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95.

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Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Titan America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $405.66 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Titan America from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Titan America from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Titan America from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAM

Titan America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

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