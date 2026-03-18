Short Interest in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Declines By 17.9%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,643 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.85 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

VanEck China Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. VanEck China Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -284.62%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

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