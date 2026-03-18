Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 8,865 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McHugh Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $321.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 385,921 shares of company stock worth $131,232,806 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long?term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. META MTIA blog

Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long?term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Zacks: AVGO boosts AI growth Yahoo: Broadcom AI alliances

Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price?target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near?term demand from institutional buyers. InsiderMonkey: Rosenblatt lifts PT Blockonomi: five PT hikes

Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price?target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near?term demand from institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. MarketBeat: buyback report

Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45?day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal.

Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45?day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. MarketBeat: Credo/Astera

Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today.

Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training?chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training?chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. META MTIA blog

Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training?chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training?chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian views and downgrades: some commentary (e.g., a Seeking Alpha rethink/downgrade piece) highlights valuation, execution risk and investor sentiment as reasons to be cautious — such coverage can pressure the stock amid choppy trading. Seeking Alpha: rethink/downgrade

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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