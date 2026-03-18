San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $8,534,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $931.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.52. The company has a market cap of $879.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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