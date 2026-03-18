Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 241,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 300,967 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 832,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 805,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,966,000.

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T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

TMSL stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.23.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Further Reading

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