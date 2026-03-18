Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,174 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,002,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,738,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,440,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,232,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 994,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,884,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.92.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

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