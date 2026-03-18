Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1055 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

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