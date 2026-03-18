Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.