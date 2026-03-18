SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,836,000. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,324,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,260,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000.

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SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

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