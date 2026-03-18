Faithward Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,809 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 556,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,229,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000.

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Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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