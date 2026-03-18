First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys Shares of 183,095 Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 183,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,092,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 2.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,122,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

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