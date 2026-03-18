BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD is Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. BlackRock International Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,788,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 582,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 522,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 213,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 168,238 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 118,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,266,000.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BIDD opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $456.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.