Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2,143.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,491 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUBD. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,085,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 392,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,118 shares during the period.

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Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

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