Yorkville Advisors Global LP Invests $1.59 Million in AlTi Global, Inc. $ALTI

Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 447,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. AlTi Global makes up 0.3% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz SE grew its position in AlTi Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 20,841,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 170,951 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles.

See Also

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