Yorkville Advisors Global LP Takes Position in Strive, Inc. $ASST

Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,037,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,593,000. Strive accounts for about 18.9% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 0.06% of Strive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strive by 362.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the second quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Strive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,778,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Strive

In other Strive news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,960. The trade was a 190.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,084.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,114 shares of company stock worth $575,102. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Strive in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price target on Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

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Strive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASST opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Strive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 17.08.

Strive Profile

(Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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