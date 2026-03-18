Vertex Planning Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Vertex Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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