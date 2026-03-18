Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,018 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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