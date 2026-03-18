First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL is Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Little Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.9% of Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Little Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

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First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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