MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,487,781 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 2,155,409 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MNSO. Zacks Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.16.

MINISO Group Company Profile

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MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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