Stance Capital LLC Buys 9,083 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Stance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 75,799 shares of company stock worth $5,815,306 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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