Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Increases By 15.1%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 869 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 755 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQP opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $190.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07.

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About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF

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The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF (QQQP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trusts (ticker: QQQ-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. QQQP was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

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