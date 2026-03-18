Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8164 and last traded at $0.8164. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8813.

Itm Power Trading Up 3.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get Itm Power alerts:

Itm Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.