United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Up 9% – Here’s Why

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.05. 3,030,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,702,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAMY shares. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

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United States Antimony Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 405.0% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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