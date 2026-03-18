Short Interest in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Expands By 15.6%

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,296 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 12th total of 7,174 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

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MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ: MFICL) is an externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to privately held, lower middle-market companies in the United States. The company has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is advised by MidCap Financial LLC, a specialized private credit investment firm.

The firm’s investment strategy centers on debt and equity financings, including senior secured loans, unitranche structures, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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