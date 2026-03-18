Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.70 and last traded at GBX 3.70. 219,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,132,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.61.

About Union Jack Oil

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Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

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